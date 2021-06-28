Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others



The photo shows the extent of the damage caused by the explosion at Moghbazar in city on Sunday which claimed the lives of 3 people and injured 50 others. (inset) A grievously injured man being carried away from the blast site. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, unconfirmed sources say at least six people were killed in the explosion that rocked buildings in a wide area around the blast site.

Fire Service could not confirm whether the blast was caused by a car cylinder or an AC of a building.

The incident took place at 7:30pm on the road in front of Aarong outlet in Moghbazar Wireless area.

More than 50 people were injured, according to Fire Service sources. Of the injured, more than 10 people were in critical condition.

The operation was continuing until filing of this report at 9:45pm on Sunday.

Ershad Hossain, Duty Officer of Fire Service control room, said, "We have received news of an AC explosion. Some people have said that a cylinder of the car has exploded."

Hatirjheel Police Station inspector Golam Azam said they were on the spot.

"I am getting news of more than 50 injuries here but not sure yet," he added.

At least 35 of the injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to sources.







