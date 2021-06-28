Video
Home Miscellaneous

Abrar Murder Case

Defence witnesses' statement recording today

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) of Dhaka on Sunday did not record statements of the defence witnesses (DW) in the case for killing Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad as the 22 accused were not brought from central jail.
The tribunal fixed today (Monday) for recording the statements, said Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the STT-1 of Dhaka fixed the date following a petition from the prosecution.
Earlier Sunday was fixed for recording statements of defence witnesses but the jail authority was not able to produce the 22 accused due to Covid-19 pandemic.
A total of 46 witnesses out of 60 gave their deposition before the tribunal in the case.
The 22 accused are now in jail and three are fugitives. Eight of the accused earlier gave their confessional statements before magistrates, narrating the horrifying torture on BUET student Abrar.
Three other accused -- Mustaba Rafid, Muhammad Morshed-Uz-Zaman Mondol alias Jishan and Ehtashamul Rabbi Tanim -- have been absconding.
On October 7 in 2019, Abrar, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death by a group of BUET unit Chhatra League men in a dormitory.
Barkatullah filed a murder case on October 7 with Chawkbazar Police Station.
The incident triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.
Inspector Md Wahiduzaman of Detective Branch of police submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka against 25 BUET students on November 13 in 2019. On September 15 last year, the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka framed charges against all 25 accused.



