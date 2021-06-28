Re-investigate journalist Balu murder case

KHULNA, June 27: Journalists and political leaders of Khulna on Sunday demanded fresh probe into journalist Humayun Kabir Balu killing case, saying that all the accused were acquitted due to weak investigation and flawed charge sheet.

They made the demand in a meeting in observance of 17th death anniversary of the slain journalist held at Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium at the Khulna Press Club (KPC) with its president S M Zahid Hossain in the chair.

Humayun Kabir Balu, editor of Dainik Janmobhumi and president of Khulna Press Club, was bombed to death on June 27, 2004, in front of his office-cum-residence in the city.

The speakers also demanded arrest of the killers of Balu and mastermind behind the brutal incident and trial for murder of around 30 journalists including Manik Saha and Sagar-Runi couple.

Journalists and political leaders urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to instruct the authorities concerned to take proper steps regarding Balu murder case.

They lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving 'Ekushey Padak' of Khulna journalists Humayun Kabir Balu and Manik Shaha for their outstanding role during Liberation War as well as journalism.

General Secretary of Khulna city Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Vice Presidents Shyamol Singha Roy and Mokbul Hossain Mintu, former Commander of Muktijoddha Command Council Prof Alamgir Kabir, journalists Sheikh Abu Hasan, Sheikh Didarul Alam, Mozzammel Haque Howlader, Mallick Sudhangsu, Sunil Das, Sohrab Hossain, Anis Uddin, Jubo League city unit convener Shafiqur Rahman Palash, among others, were present.

A doa mahfil was also held at the end of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, KPC leaders and journalists placed wreaths at the monument built in Press Club premises in the memory of slain journalists.

Meanwhile, journalists, employees of Dainik Janmobhumi and Rajpather Dabi, and members of Humayun Kabir Balu Srimti Parisad paid tributes to the portrait of Humayun Kabir Balu on the premises of his office-cum-residence, offered doa mahfil and munajat at Iqbal Nagar and Al Hera Jame mosques and at his graveyard in the city's Basupara area. Recitation from holy Quran was also arranged.









