Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:31 PM
28 researchers get PhD, 26 get MPhil degree from DU

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

As many as 28 researchers have got PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree and 26 got MPhil (Master of Philosophy) degree while one was given DBA (Doctor of Business Administration) recently from the Dhaka University (DU).
The degrees were given to the researchers from separate syndicate meetings with Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair on April 8 and May 24, said a press release.
The PhD degree holders are: Mir Humayun Kabir, Nur Nahar Sharmim Sultana and Prodip Perez under the department of Bangla, Sayed Shahid Ahmed under the department of Arabic, Mrs Rebeka Sultana under the department of Philosophy,  Amir Hossen and Md Mahbubur Rahman under the department of Islamic Studies, Tonnmoy Kumar Sarker under the department of World Religion and Culture,  Mrs Monira Begum under the department of Linguistic, Rezwana Chowdhury under the department of Music,  Dhonesshor Chandra Sarker under the department of Statistics, Md Masud Rana under the department of Theoretical Physics, Syeda Afriza Zerin and Ifat Mubina Yousuf under the department of Law, Jesmin Suktana under the department of Marketing, Zillur Rahman under the department of Management and Information System,  Shamsunnahar under the department of Political Science, Monowara Begum under the department of Soil, Water and Environment, Lavli Baroi under the department of Microbiology,  Md Abu Sayed Mia, Taslima Ferdous, Md Ibrahim Khalil and  Pinku Poddar under the department of Applied Chemistry and  Chemical Engineering,  Farzana Ahmed under the department of Graphics Design,  Ronjit Podder under the Institute of Education and Research, Zahida Gulsan under the Institute of Statistical Research and Training,  Shayla Nasrin and Nasrin Nahar Begun under the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science.
Researchers who got MPhil degrees are: Sunil Chndra Roy under the department of Bangla, Sumaiya Tasnim, Farhana, Md Nurul Amin, Md Sirajul Mawla, Md Jahirul Haque under the department of Arabic,  Mehjabin Islam under the department of Persian Language and Literature,  Shanta Patranabis,  Mithun Kimar Saha under the department of History, Md Nurul Islam under the department of Islamic Studies,  Md Ashraful Kabir under the department of Islami History and Culture,  Md Ashiqul Islam under the department of World Religion and Culture,  Rukhsna Karim under the department of Music, Arup Kumar Ghos under the department of Marketing,  Abdullah Al Jamil under the department of Management and Information System, Md Abul Hashem and Priodorshini Ovi under the department of Sociology,  Dil Afroz Duti and MM Asaduzzaman Nur under the department of Public Administration,  Md Borhan Uddin under the department of Anthropology Moushumi Nath under the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Anindita Bhoumik under the department of Microbiology,  Md Aahikur Rahman under the department of Clinical Psychology,  Shah Ishrat Azmery under the department of Geography and Environment and Mehrin Jerin Sujan and Monir Hossen under the Institute of Social Welfare and Research.
Besides, Md Foridul Alam was given DBA (doctorate of Business Administration)  degree under the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).     -BSS



