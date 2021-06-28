Video
Monday, 28 June, 2021
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MANIRAMPUR, (Jashore) June 27: For years the rhythmic sound of handlooms woke up the residents of Manirampur. Not now.
The weavers in this western region are losing the battle to keep the craft alive. They are facing extinction.
Manirapmpur Upazila in Jshore has been a popular hub for handloom industry.
About 80,000 handloom workers live in 78 villages of its 249 villages. Many of the workers are from the Bharatpur, Paralo and Muzgunni villages.
Villagers here have been used to the sounds of Pitloom and Khatkhati (traditional loom equipment). But these are now falling silent.
Abdur Rauf of Paralo village had once 60 to 70 Pitlooms and Khatkhatis in his house. Now he owns only 22 pitlooms.
Abdullah, who lives next door, depends on weaving for livelihood but wants to leave this profession as well.
People in this profession are moving away from this craft.
The weaving industry at Jashore's Manirumpur is almost on death bed due to labour scarcity, lack of raw materials and other challenges.
Besides, people in this profession are being beaten by modern technology.
"Weavers no longer can earn their living through this profession", said Abdur Rauf.
A weaver gets Tk 40 as wage for weaving a two-yard towel or gamcha.
After working the whole day, he gets Tk 150-200 only which is not enough for his family.
That towel gets the owner a meagre profit of Tk 2.
That is why they are quitting this profession, Abdur said with a sigh.
Weavers concede they are losing competition from their counterparts of Kushtia, Sirajganj and Pabna.    -UNB


