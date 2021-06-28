28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division

KHULNA, Jun 27: As the Covid-19 cases and deaths keep rising in Khulna, health authorities recorded 28 more deaths in the division in 24 hours until Sunday morning.

Of them, five people died in Khulna district, five in Bagerhat, four in Kushita, four in Jashore, four in Narail, two each in Chuadanga and Jhenaidah and Meherpur district.

During this period, 1,202 people were infected with the deadly virus, said Rasheda Sultana, director (health) of Khulna division.

In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on March 19, 2020.

So far, 52,167 people have been infected with the virus in ten districts of the division and the death toll from the virus reached 981.

A total of 36,615 people have recovered to date.

Khuna district went under weeklong lockdown on June 22 due to the worsening Covid situation. -UNB





