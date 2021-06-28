I don’t understand why people go to Europe: Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that all kinds of initiatives have been taken to ensure vaccination for all people.

After the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Public Procurement affairs, he said to media, "It's urgent for us. We have to complete vaccination as soon as possible and it's being done. You will get the results soon,"

When asked about the economic impact of fresh lockdown the minister said, "We always expect the best. That is still our expectation. But we have achieved the kind of targets that we had in the current financial year. It would seem incredible. USD $ 25 billion in remittances a year is coming in, the highest ever,"

About 264 Bangladeshis, rescued from the Tunisian coast of the Mediterranean on June 24, he said, "I really don't understand why people are moving to Europe risking their lives."

In response to the issue of businesspersons' demand to extend the repayment time of their loans against the backdrop of the new strict lockdown, the finance minister said the government has not yet taken any decision on it yet.

He informed that a high-level committee under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take decision on special allocation for the poor people to save them from any economic fallout of the new lockdown startling on Monday next.







