Govt approved LNG purchase

Government has decided to buy 3.36 million MMBtus of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth Tk 448.17 crore from Excelerate Energy LP of America to meet the growing demand for energy.

According to the proposal, submitted by Petrobangla the unit price of per MMBtus LNG would be total $13.42 which the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved on Saturday at a virtual meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Earlier in March, government approved two proposals of buying a total of 67.2 lakh MMBTUs of LNG. Vitol Asia Pte Ltd of Singapore and AOT Trading AG Switzerland's spot market at Tk527.64 crore.

Petrobangla's one proposal is to buy 33,60,000 MMBTUs of LNG at about Tk 278.70 crore with each MMBTU costing $8.34 while under the second proposal it would buy 33,60,000 MMBTUs of LNG at about Tk248.53 crore.







