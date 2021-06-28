Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Govt approved LNG purchase

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330
Special Correspondent

Government has decided to  buy 3.36 million MMBtus of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth Tk 448.17 crore from Excelerate Energy LP of America to meet the growing demand for energy.
According to the proposal, submitted by Petrobangla the unit price of per MMBtus LNG would be total $13.42 which the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved on Saturday at a virtual meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Earlier in March, government approved two proposals of buying a total of 67.2 lakh MMBTUs of LNG.  Vitol Asia Pte Ltd of Singapore and AOT Trading AG Switzerland's spot market at Tk527.64 crore.
Petrobangla's one proposal is to buy 33,60,000 MMBTUs of LNG at about Tk 278.70 crore with each MMBTU costing $8.34 while under the second proposal it would buy 33,60,000 MMBTUs of LNG at about Tk248.53 crore.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
28 researchers get PhD, 26 get MPhil degree from DU
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
I don’t understand why people go to Europe: Kamal
Govt approved LNG purchase
Bangamata University syndicate meeting held
Journal on ‘Bangabandhu’ unveiled in AIT int’l symposium
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft