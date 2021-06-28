Video
Fresh spate of lockdown must serve its purpose

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

Against the backdrop of expected rise in Covid-19 death and infection rates in the country, the government has once again decided to impose a countrywide lockdown. In the first phase at a limited scale from Monday by suspending all public transports, and in the second phase a weeklong 'Strict lockdown' from Thursday.

Lockdown, general holidays or shutdown or in whatever term it is defined, the burning question right now is whether it is serving its purpose or not? The simple answer is no.

Poor enforcement of lockdown has mostly lost its importance to the general public since last year. Since April this year it has become starkly noticeable. On one hand there is poor enforcement of lockdown, while on the other city dwellers have turned habitually defiant to violent lockdown rules.

It was over three weeks ago when we had penned our editorial, stressing on the need to impose lockdown in at least 8 vulnerable districts prone to infection spreading along our shared border with India. We had also advised to impose "Cluster wise restriction method" in those districts. The government responded late to the growing infection rate, and after it only deteriorated further.

Since last April, we have been witnessing government measures to tackle the crisis have been inadequate and lack of coordination among its agencies and public representatives has not resulted in achieving any success. Also limited or a wider scale lockdown have lost their appeal in our major cities. More to it, threat of another Covid-19 surge looms on the horizon as Eid-al-Azha nears, during which the virus can spread in the overcrowded cattle markets.

However, despite all our collective futile efforts to contain infection and death rates in the recent past, it is time to reflect back on the areas where we have been repeatedly failing to make our lockdowns effective and meaningful.

Though we welcome the fresh spate of lockdown to commence from today, unless our regulators and law enforcers imposes it strictly coupled with active public participation, it will not serve its purpose like in the recent past. Additionally, it is time to ponder over introducing corporal punishment and fining lockdown violators on the spot.

In conclusion, the writing is on the wall: The Director General of the DGHS has clearly stated that the country's already burnt out doctors, nurses, and health staffers will not be able to provide services if infection spreads much further. Keeping this vital warning in mind, the government must act accordingly and fast. There is no room for procrastination.

Not symbolic, make the lockdown effective by its actual term.



