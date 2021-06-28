Ensure justice for Omar Farooq Tripura

Dear Sir

On the night of June 18, a new Muslim named Mohammad Omar Farooq Tripura, was shot dead by some terrorists in Rowangchhari upazila near Bandarban Sadar upazila. Mohammad Omar Farooq Tripura converted from Christianity to Islam in 2014. In remote areas, he devoted himself to the practice of religion as well as religious preaching. He also established a mosque on his land and was acting as its imam.



A review of the life of the convert Mohammad Omar Farooq reveals that he was not killed by terrorists for any political or business reasons. Apparently this incident is completely different from all the killings organized in the hill areas. Undoubtedly, the communal harmony here is admirable. Bandarban Hill District has a special reputation all over the country for its amazing tourist beauty as well as communal harmony. But the brutal incident has tarnished the image of communal harmony in non-communal areas. Immediate effective action by the government and the authority concerned is a must.



The ongoing development and progress of the hilly region is bound to be hampered if the poison of communal hatred spreads. In order to ensure pace and development in education, communication, tourism, culture and socio-economic sectors, those involved in these brutal killings must be brought to book as soon as possible.



Abu Faruk

Sadar, Bandarban