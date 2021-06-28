

Indo-Pak War of 1965



Opposition to his autocratic rule based on a system of limited franchise, continued on an apparently subdued manner. It was more visible in East Pakistan than in the West. The Bengali middle class intelligentsia in East Pakistan was quite vocal in their protests against the undemocratic system which resulted in greater deprivation and exploitation of the Bengalis in Pakistan. The called for Bengali self assertion became more strident. Many of us who were engaged in jobs and professions could not openly participate in the process of increasing opposition to the Ayub system.



Nevertheless, we tried to contribute our humble quota to the cause of democracy and Bengali autonomy. Thus, I used the monthly 'Concept' as a regular vehicle of protest against the injustice of the establishment. Friends and contemporaries in service, profession or business continued to voice their protests informally in gatherings of like minded groups.



During the period from 1964-67 several of my close friends left Dhaka for assignments in other places within the country. Thus, school friends Shahed Latif and Enamul Hoque successfully competed in the Central Superior Services examination in 1963 to become members of the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) Cadre of 1964. By autumn 1964 they were in the Civil Service Academy in Lahore for initial training. Several of my friends such as Aga Kohinoor Alam, Foiz Kader, Monjur Morshed and Nurul Karim Khoka joined old and new Banks.



Aga Kohinoor joined the new and rising private United Bank of Pakistan. This Bank under the competent leadership of Aga Hassan Abdi rapidly made its mark as a symbol of novel and innovative enterprise in the financial sector. It was dynamic in its recruitment and training of young and bright officers. They virtually formed a cadre which helped the aggressive expansion of the organization in both the wings of Pakistan.



When asked where Aga Kohinoor was posted as a branch Manager of the United Bank, Jahangir Jasim who was trying his luck as a road building contractor replied, "Lulu (that was Aga Kohinoor's nick name) is posted in the Charkhai branch". I asked him, "where on earth is Charkhai?" "I don't know exactly where it is", said Zahangir and added, "it could be in India bordering the North-West of East Pakistan!"



"You must be joking", said I. "How could United Bank of Pakistan open a branch in India?" Zahangir replied, "I don't know but anything is possible for an aggressive and expansionist Bank such as the United Bank". Later, we found out that Charkhai was located in the paddy belt of Chapai Nawabganj right on the border with India. Aga Kohinoor served in various stations of the Rajshahi and Khulna Division. He continued to serve the institution after the Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 when it was taken over by the state and renamed Janata Bank Ltd. and became its General Manager before retirement.



During the early phase of our friend's 'Diaspora' in 1964-65 those of us who were in Dhaka found a new centre of gathering in the Ramna restaurant right on the lake in the sprawling Ramna gardens. As in the Modhu's canteen during our student days, so also in the Raman restaurant Jahangir Jashim acted as the centre piece. The gatherings of the contemporaries, graduates of the Dhaka University from 1962 to 1966 were usually held in the early evening.



These assemblies took place under the large banyan tree standing in front of the restaurant building. Shaked Kamal, Shahed Latif's cousin fledgling jute expert Khaled Rob, class friend from school days Masum Ahmed Choudhury, sad-eyed class fellows Abul Monjur, M A Sattar, Tayebul Hoque, Reza Humayan Akhter Chowdhury Gora, M M Reza, Sadrel Reza, Syed Abdus Samad, Ahbab Ahmed, Newaje Khaja, Tufail Sami, Habibullah and others congregated with immediate juniors. Among them were Nurul Amin Khan Nantu, Nurul Anwar Pintu, Shahidul Islam, Mithu, Tofazzal, Shamsul Alam, Akbar and others.



Our deliberations ranged from World affairs, National Politics, literature, sports, Cinema, Theatre to romantic love and juicy scandals. Those of us who were young teachers in the university gathered in the Teacher's Club at Nilkhet. Among them were seniors like Hasnat Abdul Hye, Khaled Shams and Syed Anwar Hashim, class fellows such as Mohiuddin Mahmud Hafiz and Shamsul Alam and immediate juniors such as Mohammad Farashuddin and A K M Jalaluddin until they left Dhaka University to join the higher Civil Service.



Unknown to us during that period of youthful hopes and exciting adventure in the realms of life learning and merry making, clouds were gathering in the national horizon. The dictator Ayub Khan became more confident after scoring victory in the Presidential election of January, 1965. This was the basis of his mounting and ambitious venture of provoking and insurgency in Indian administered Kashmir. A further step planned was to launce and attack by Pakistan Army in the Indian held part of Kashmir.



It was called "Operation Gibraltar". While finalizing plans for operation Gibraltar, "Foreign Minister Bhutto convinced the President and the Economic Minister that India would not attack Pakistan due to Kashmir being a disputed territory and as per Bhutto's remarks, "Pakistan's incursion into Indian-occupied Kashmir, at Akhnoor, would not provide India with the justification for attacking Pakistan across the international boundary." This theory proved wrong when India launched a full-scale war against West-Pakistan in 1965.



All out war began on the 6th of September, 1965. The war lasted for 17 days. All the actions were in the India-West Pakistan theatre. East Pakistan, some one thousand miles distant from the western wing, was virtually defenceless. Only one Infantry division was stationed here. The Pakistan Air Force had slender presence with barely a dozen and half Korean War vintage Sabre Jet Fighters. As I wrote years later, "Ayub's Seventeen-day war with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir was scarcely real (for East Pakistan). There was no fighting on the India-East Bengal border, as India refrain from opening a front in the east, despite Pakistani provocation".

