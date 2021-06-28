Video
Let Teesta project help people survive

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327
Wares Ali Khan

Almost every year during the monsoon season the north-western part of Bangladesh is flooded due to the Teesta River. The sufferings owing to the river Teesta sustain all year round whether a rainy or a dry season. The monsoon causes severe flooding in more than 30 Upazilas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Kurigram, and Gaibandha. Woeful catastrophe along with extensive damage occurs to the croplands, houses, and roads because of the vagarious behaviour of the river. In the dry season, farmers invariably fail to cultivate due to lack of irrigation and fishermen cannot keep fishing in the river which leads to thousands of farmers, fishermen, and boatmen losing their livelihood.

The river Teesta having about two hundred kilometres long downstream, has now turned into a desert, for the reason of unplanned diversion of water during the dry season for irrigation purposes. From the total length of 315 km of Teesta, almost 115 km has been passing through Bangladesh. Frequent relocation due to floods and river erosion, loss of arable land in the riverbed, massive crop damage due to drought and floods, the outbreak of water-borne diseases during floods, the dilapidated state of roads- these are the common phenomena of the vicinity of Teesta. Consequently, it has been turned into the gross sorrow of the North.

The fertile agricultural lands of the North are being made barren since the Teesta River is depriving the people of everything leaving them destitute. The socio-economic condition of this northern region is in a sorry state. By now, the poverty rate in the greater Rangpur region is about 51per cent. The capricious river is constantly threatening to the lives, livelihoods, and employment. Nearly a total of 20,000 people on both sides of the river experience manifold quandaries every year.

If river erosion is prevented, people will surely find opportunities for cultivation by rescuing the lost pieces of land in the riverbed. The agricultural sector in North Bengal will be prosperous and improved if the cultivable agricultural lands--that have fallen under the river due to river erosion--can be restored and regained. Even North Bengal might play a substantial role in enriching the agricultural prospects as there are no threats to cultivable agricultural lands going into the riverbed except Teesta.

The Teesta River has become a curse to the people of this region due to the unilateral withdrawal of water by India and the lack of integrated domestic care. As a common river, the Teesta Treaty should be signed with neighbouring India based on fair share. If it is possible to take care of the river properly as well as scientifically, the river will significantly augment the provisions for lives and livelihoods.

It is indeed a ray of hope that a master plan under the title of 'Rehabilitation and Expansion of Command Area of Teesta Irrigation Project' has recently been approved at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Reportedly, this superior plan has been set to accomplish within three years starting in June this year.

The plan for the protection of the River Teesta must get timely implementation letting priority to the shared interests of the people of the river and its banks. Effective measures should be taken to protect the benefits of farmers in the char areas. The victims of the Teesta erosion and floods have to be compensated, and a housing facility should be provided to the landless and homeless victims of depredation.

Increasing the depth of the river will reduce the flow of the river and trim down the risk of river erosion. By the by, it can promote a modern agriculture system for year-round cultivation instead of prevailing traditional mode of agriculture. Therefore, the 'Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project' to increase the depth and reduce the width of the 115 km of Teesta and reconstruct the geographical boundaries has to get momentum.

We, the people of the northern region, believe that this mega plan regarding the river Teesta will be capable enough to improve the environment, expand aquatic life, protect biodiversity, create employments, develop socio-economic conditions and ensure better living standard for people. And the sustainable water management will cater to a planned irrigation scheme as a model of a durable solution to the problems that the Teesta riverine communities have been enduring.

Our sincere appeal, in this regard, not to have any cost escalation and time expansion, which is a major tension and also a customary trend for the development project in the country. We also await, this Project Teesta aimed to save the people in the region will witness the successful completion within its projected timeframe.
 The author is an academic


