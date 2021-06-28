BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP (Chief Guest) virtually inaugurating newly shifted Joypara Branch at K P Plaza, Holding no-411, Joypara Bazar Main Road, Dohar, Dhaka on Sunday. Managing Director Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the programme while Vice Chairman Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and M. Amanullah, Directors Md. Anwarul Haque, M A Khan Belal, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Abdul Awal and other officials joined the programme in person virtually. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury along with Deputy Managing Directors and other sigh officials inaugurating its 190th branch at Lichubagan, Rangunia, Chattogram virtually from the bank's head office on Sunday. photo: BankUttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain handing over Tk. 50,000 (Fifty thousand) to rickshaw puller Joynal Abedin for his children's education and purchase of a new rickshaw under Banks CSR Programme recently. Deputy Managing Directors and other officials are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank