IBBL approves 10pc cash dividend

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) approved 10pc cash dividend for the shareholders as well as the financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2020 at its38th Annual General Meeting held on Sunday at virtual platform, says a press release.Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting.Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen of the bank, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director and IDB representative along with other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with foreign shareholders and large number of local shareholders participated in the meeting.