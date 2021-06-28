Video
Monday, 28 June, 2021
India-Dubai flights remain suspended

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

DUBAI, June 27: We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume, the airline said.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Thursday informed passengers that flights from India to Dubai remained suspended. However, the situation is dynamic and any change in travel protocols and guidelines will be updated immediately, the airline said.
"Our flights from India remain suspended. We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume. We'll update our website when we have new information. Please keep an eye on it," the airline said on Twitter."Our flights from India are still suspended until July 6. Once we've verified the information about flight resumption, we'll send out a broadcast," the airline informed another passenger.
The airline's social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced last weekend that flights from India to Dubai would resume starting June 23.
Last week, the carrier had confirmed that it would begin accepting Dubai-bound passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria after the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced a revision in procedures for travellers coming from the Republic of India, South Africa and Nigeria on Saturday. In-bound flights from Nigeria and South Africa to Dubai remain suspended as of today.
Rules issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai are effective from June 23, the Dubai Media Office had said.    -KhaleejTimes


