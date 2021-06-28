Stocks plunge as small investors sell shares for cash ahead of shutdown

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Sunday as the dominant small investors started selling out their shares for cash ahead of strict shut down from July 1 next.

However, transport shutdown in cities is scheduled to stop from today.

Meanwhile, trading at the stock market will continue if banking activities remain operational, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE plunged 100.10 points or 1.64 per cent to 5,992, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 30.88 points to 2,168 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 14.43 points to 1,287 at the close of the trading.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 17.40 billion on higher transactions, up 9.0 per cent fromthe previous day's one month's lowest turnover of Tk 15.97 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 306 declined, 54 advanced and 12 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- dominated the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.03 billion changing hands, closely followed by Dutch-Bangla Bank (Tk 389 million), Malek Spinning Mills (Tk 384 million), Kattali Textile (Tk 378 million) and Makson Spinning Mills (Tk 358 million).

Matin Spinning Mills was the day's top gainer, rising 9.83 per cent, while Republic Insurance was the worst loser, shedding 12.06 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

A total of 275,884 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 595.65 million shares and mutual fund units. The market cap of DSE also fell to Tk 5,042 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 5,106 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) plunged by 297 points to 17,359 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped by 181 points to 10,441, at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 241 declined, 58 advanced and 12 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 49.34 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 2.14 billion.





















