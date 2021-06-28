Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, Jun 27: Britain has yet to receive a formal response from the European Union over its proposal to further extend a grace period on checks on some foodstuffs moving to Northern Ireland just days before the latest deadline, a minister said on Sunday.
"We think we have put forward a sensible proposal, something actually quite moderate while we work out a long-term solution and I am hopeful over the next few days that those technical discussions, we'll be able to get that secured with the EU," Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told Times Radio.
"We're coming very close up against the deadline now and we've not yet formally heard back from the EU. They need to come back to us. I am hopeful they will come back in a positive way."
The current grace period waiving checks on British-made sausages and other chilled meats moving to Northern Ireland is due to end on June 30.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL approves 10pc cash dividend
RBI tightens CEO norms for cooperative banks
India-Dubai flights remain suspended
Stocks plunge as small investors sell shares for cash ahead of shutdown
UAE: HSBC to lend over Dh18b to firms with global growth plans
UK yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row
Business Events


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft