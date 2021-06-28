Business Events

Video
Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BCSIR (Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research) Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh flanked by BCSIR Member (Admin & Finance) Muhammad Shawkat Ali, BCSIR-Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique and two other senior BCSIR officials, attend a stakeholders gathering on "INARS Commitment to Ensure Safety Water" as chief guest at the IFRD Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) on Sunday. INARS (Institute of National Analytical Research and Services) is the first ever laboratories of BCSIR accredited by ISO 1750: 2017. This laboratory has already been accredited 88 water parameter on ISO 1750: 2017.  The Chairman thanked all the invited guests from Dhaka WASA, Department of Public Health & Engineering, Sanofi Bangladesh, Akij Food & Bevarageand and other distinguished guests coming from 28 business houses. Md Shamim Ahmed presided over the gathering and welcomed the distinguished participants. Among others, directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were present the said workshop.


Government Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the PPP Authority (PPPA) Sultana Afroz along with her colleague inspected the progress of the 48 km long Dhaka Bypass Expressway project on Sunday. She expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction and hoped that this standard will continue. The project construction is being carried out by the Consortium Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Company Limited after overcoming initial Covid hurdles. The concerned project authorities said work will be completed by 2024.


