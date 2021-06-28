

GP, Upay sign business collaboration deal

Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), a leading mobile telephone operator and internet service provider and Upay, an emerging digital financial service provider and a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has entered in to business collaboration at an event held at The Renaissance Hotel Dhaka on Thursday last.

Under the collaboration GP will provide innovative data solutions which will allow upay users to use the application without internet charge. Moreover, when the users register by using GP numbers, they will enjoy extra data of 500MB and up to BDT 50 cash reward.

The partnership was signed by GP Chief Business Officer Kazi Mahboob Hassan and upay Managing Director and CEO Sydul H Khandaker on behalf of their respective organisations

Md. Nasar Yusuf, Director Head of Prime Accounts, Business; Grameenphone and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Member, Board of Directors, United Fintech Company Limited (upay), Md. Nur-E-Alam Siddiquee, Chief Financial Officer, Ziaur Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer, Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Market Development Officer of upay, were present on the partnership signing event among others..

The upay application is available through Google Play Store

On this occasion Kazi Mahboob Hassan said: "The transformation from cash to cashless transactions boosted digital payments, strengthening the penetration of digitalization nationwide.

"As of May 2021, 30-35% of financial transactions were carried out through digital platforms. The trend of cashless payments is putting pressure on all financial organizations, including MFS. And these organizations need to have access to innovative resources and solutions to tackle the increased number of digital payments."

Sydul H Khandaker said: "This is the beginning of our collaboration with the Grameenphone. We strongly believe that this collaboration will continue and bring further benefits to the customers and contribute in terms of socio-economic development of the country."

























