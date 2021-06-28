

15 competitors win Digital Innovation Award

It is to be noted that last June, 1008 applications were received from 29 countries of the world through online application process. Out of these, 142 people were given preliminary nominations and a total of 15 people were declared winners in 6 categories.

In this regard, the Founding President of Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum said, the main theme of our event is to use technology to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and to give special honours to social development activities worldwide so that the youth community can be inspired in social development work.

This year, in the Corona situation, priority has been given to all activities that are carried out individually or through a group. He added that the Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum serves as a partner platform for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Special guests at the event were Sunny Sarwar (Police Super, Anti Terrorism Unit; Bangladesh Police), Mohammad Arifuzzaman(Managing Director Real Capita Group), Chowdhury Daulat Mahmud

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Award 2021 is held by Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum every year.

























