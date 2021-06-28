Video
New smartphone realme C25s launched

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched their new smartphone realme C25s equipped with a gaming processor and a new pair of trendy earbuds realme Buds Q2 through an online launch event held on WSaturday, as part of its commitment to contribute more to the local smartphone ecosystem.
realme C25s is available in the market in two colours - Water Grey & Water Blue. In 2 Variants with a 4GB RAM and a storage capacity of 64 GB and 128GB, smartphone users can buy realme C25s at an exciting price of BDT 14,490 only for 4/64 and BDT 15,490 only for 4/128. To buy this phone and know more details, click on the link https:// cutt.ly/ BuyNow_realmeC25s.
The realme C25s (4/64) variant was available in Daraz on realme Quality Day Sale on Sunday at a special offer of BDT 13,590 only. To know more details, one can click on the link: https://cutt.ly/realmeC25s_QualityDaySale-Daraz. This time fans and customers will have a unique opportunity to get realmeow miniature, key rings with the phone in a limited offer.    
On the other hand, the earbuds with amazing sound quality realme Buds Q2 is available for purchase at an exciting price of BDT 1,999 only. More details available at the  link: https://cutt.ly/BuyNow_realmeBudsQ2.


