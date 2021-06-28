Fire Service to give safety services to EPZ factories



In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam (4th from right), BEPZA Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu and FSCD Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Zillur Rahman sign a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday

In this connection Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the FSCD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday.

Under the MoU from now, the EPZ investors will get fire safety plan approval, issuance and renewal of fire license easily through online, according to a press release.

Besides, BEPZA and FSCD also can exchange required documents for the interest of the investors. BEPZA signed the MoU with Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective for the EPZ investors.

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu and FSCD Director (Operation & Maintenance) Lt Col Zillur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman said, different safety issues including fire safety for investment are very important to international organizations. He hoped that investors of EPZs will get fire safety clearances easily through online as a result of signing MoU with Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Mentionable, BEPZA already signed MoU with Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Department of Environment and Security Service Division of Home Ministry to expedite One Stop Service.

Among others, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Service) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were present at the program.

















