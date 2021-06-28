Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

On World MSME Day BD hopes its SME products to win global market

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has expressed the hope that the country's            SMEs products will win global market soon as small and medium entrepreneurs are achieving higher skills and working to produce quality products.
He said the SME Foundation is providing all kinds of support to SME entrepreneurs under the direction of the Ministry of Industry. The Foundation is working to create new entrepreneurs and supporting them to  set up small businesses. It is giving training to develop skills entrepreneurs.   
The Industries Minister made the remarks at a webinar on the occasion of International MSME Day on Sunday.
The United Nations has declared June 27as 'MSME Day' in 2017 focused on elevating its rating and improving the living standards of small entrepreneurs and workers SME sectors. So the SME Foundation celebrates the occasion every year.  
The Industries Minister said that even in Covid-19, small entrepreneurs are setting up small businesses    in remote villages. Now they need to develop their skills. The development activities of the SME Foundation will further strengthen efforts to create skilled entrepreneurs in the country.
SME Foundation Chairperson Prof. Md. Masudur Rahman presided over the webinar while state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Akhter Hossain, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and FBCCI President were Jasim Uddin present.
The state minister for industry said the SME sector currently contributes 25 per cent to the country's  economy. The SME policy 2019 has set a target to increase the contribution to 32 per cent by 2024.
He added that out of more than 78 lakh 13 thousands industrial establishments in the country, more than 99 per cent are cottages, micro, small and medium or CMSMEs. The SME Foundation is working to further increase share of small and medium industries in production and employment.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said, inspired by    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the youth of the country are not looking for jobs now, they are making arrangements to give jobs themselves.
He said small and medium industries are working as the driving force of the country's economy. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up Union Digital Center in 2010 to create new entrepreneurship.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL approves 10pc cash dividend
RBI tightens CEO norms for cooperative banks
India-Dubai flights remain suspended
Stocks plunge as small investors sell shares for cash ahead of shutdown
UAE: HSBC to lend over Dh18b to firms with global growth plans
UK yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row
Business Events


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft