On World MSME Day BD hopes its SME products to win global market

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has expressed the hope that the country's SMEs products will win global market soon as small and medium entrepreneurs are achieving higher skills and working to produce quality products.

He said the SME Foundation is providing all kinds of support to SME entrepreneurs under the direction of the Ministry of Industry. The Foundation is working to create new entrepreneurs and supporting them to set up small businesses. It is giving training to develop skills entrepreneurs.

The Industries Minister made the remarks at a webinar on the occasion of International MSME Day on Sunday.

The United Nations has declared June 27as 'MSME Day' in 2017 focused on elevating its rating and improving the living standards of small entrepreneurs and workers SME sectors. So the SME Foundation celebrates the occasion every year.

The Industries Minister said that even in Covid-19, small entrepreneurs are setting up small businesses in remote villages. Now they need to develop their skills. The development activities of the SME Foundation will further strengthen efforts to create skilled entrepreneurs in the country.

SME Foundation Chairperson Prof. Md. Masudur Rahman presided over the webinar while state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Akhter Hossain, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and FBCCI President were Jasim Uddin present.

The state minister for industry said the SME sector currently contributes 25 per cent to the country's economy. The SME policy 2019 has set a target to increase the contribution to 32 per cent by 2024.

He added that out of more than 78 lakh 13 thousands industrial establishments in the country, more than 99 per cent are cottages, micro, small and medium or CMSMEs. The SME Foundation is working to further increase share of small and medium industries in production and employment.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said, inspired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the youth of the country are not looking for jobs now, they are making arrangements to give jobs themselves.

He said small and medium industries are working as the driving force of the country's economy. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up Union Digital Center in 2010 to create new entrepreneurship.



















