Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:27 PM
Home Business

‘Govt boosts awareness campaign to protect consumers’ rights’

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Business correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has intensified awareness campaign      for consumers' rights to protect buyers at market places.
It has set up of National Department of Consumer Protection and Bangladesh Competition Commission to keep market supply stable and protect consumers from traders' monopolistic exploitation.
He said safe food laws have been passed to ensure sale of adulteration free food. Various activities have been taken to make consumers aware of their right and ensure competitive price at market.    
The Commerce Minister made these points while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the District-Upazila Consumer Representative Conference-2021 and Consumer Rights Strengthening Seminar.
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) held the event on Sunday. Daffodil University Associate Professor Syed Mizanur Rahman presented the keynote address at the seminar.
CAB President Golam Rahman presided over the meeting. Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson, Mofizul Islam, Director General of the Department of National Consumer Protection Bablu Kumar Saha, a member of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Abdul Alim were present. Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, General Secretary of CAB gave welcome speech on the occasion.
The Commerce Minister said CAB is playing an important role in establishing consumer rights and all stakeholders need to work hard to make consumers aware of their rights. He said demand for products in the market has increased; the cost of living has increased. Everyone should be aware of how consumer rights can be established.
He said the government has taken steps to reduce tariffs on import-dependent products to keep commodity prices stable during the Corona epidemic.
Tipu Munshi said the present business-friendly government has taken all possible steps to ensure adequate supply of essentials, fair prices and adequate stocks. He said the government is providing incentive packages to impacted business, increased social security cover and providing cash assistance to 50 lakh families to reduce their suffering.
He said Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has increased open market sale several times to make consumer goods easily available at fair prices to consumers. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission is working to control the price of consumers' goods.   
He said market supply is normal even during Corona period due to the strict measures of the government.


