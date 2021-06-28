Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 332

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday awarded prestigious Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1424,  the highest state recognition for achievements in the agriculture sector, to 32 individuals and organisations.
Of them, five received gold medals, nine silver medals and 18 bronze medals for their outstanding contribution to different fields in agriculture.
Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1424 recognised the recipients' special contribution to agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, afforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.
Agriculture Minister and Chairman of Bangabandhu Krishi Puroshkar Trust  Dr M Abdur Razzaque handed over the awards on behalf of the Prime Minister.
The award giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
In 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the award in order to take forward the agro-based economy of the newly independent country.
After Bangabandhu's assassination in 1975, the subsequent government stopped the award.
But after assuming office in 2009, the Awami League government framed "The Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Purashkar Tahabil Ain-2009"  giving institutional shape to the award introduced by Bangabandhu.
The Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Purashkar Trust Law, 2016 was enacted to make the activities more dynamic.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL approves 10pc cash dividend
RBI tightens CEO norms for cooperative banks
India-Dubai flights remain suspended
Stocks plunge as small investors sell shares for cash ahead of shutdown
UAE: HSBC to lend over Dh18b to firms with global growth plans
UK yet to receive formal EU response in sausage row
Business Events


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft