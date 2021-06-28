Video
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to revise the cost of the dredger purchase project for the third time following slashing the project cost by dropping some smaller project components from original      project.
The revised proposal of the project titled Purchase of Dredgers and Accessories (Third Amendment) has been sent to the Planning Commission with changes. The original project was approved by ECNEC on August 17, 2010.  The renewed project will be placed before the next meeting of the ECNEC next week
The project was initially scheduled to be implemented from July 2010 to 2012 at a cost of Tk 1,309.88 crore. Then the first amendment to the project was brought by the Ministry of Water Resources and the second amendment was made by planning commission.
The duration of the project was also extended three times till December 2020. This time, the third amendment has been proposed to complete the project leaving some components unfinished by extending the project time till December 2021.
The unfinished components include dropping some work and reduction of cost and other work related to proper management of purchased dredgers and maintenance of equipment.
As per the third amended proposal, the cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 898.86 crore. The expenditure estimated in the third amendment is Tk 393.38 crore less than the estimated expenditure in the second amendment.
Sources said that Bangladesh Water Development Board will implement the project by December 2021 if the third amendment is approved.
Ramendra Nath Biswas, a member of the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission which is also responsible for the project said if the revised project is implemented, dredging across the country will gather space and it will also bring boost to economy and and livelihood of the people of the project area.
Insiders said the government has planned short-term (5 years) and medium-term (10-year) dredging in 18 medium-sized rivers of the country. It has also chalked out long-term (15-year) capital dredging plan in all major rivers including Gangese  and Meghna.
The main objective of this work is to restore and mobilize the integrated river flow throughout the country by dredging.


