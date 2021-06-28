Video
Home Countryside

RCC approves Tk 1,080 cr budget for new FY

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 27: The Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has approved Tk 1,080.22 crore budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The budget was approved at an emergency general meeting held in its  Nagar Bhaban conference hall on Saturday. It was chaired by RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.
The target of the current FY budget is Tk  996.79 crore. The revised budget is Tk 561.23 crore.
Mayor Liton said, the RCC has projected Tk 1,175.52 for constructions of five more flyovers and 19 infrastructures in the city.
The flyovers will be constructed at about Tk 821.93 crore while the infrastructures at Tk  353.59 crore as part of  RCC's Tk 2,993 crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City.
Rajshahi City will get a new look after successful implementation of the project scheduled to be implemented by June in 2024, he added.
RCC has constructed a 202.5 metre flyover along with a 120 metre ramp at Budhpara Railway crossing at Tk 29.28 crore. The flyover has been raised on a 6.793 kilometre east west four lane connecting road that has been constructed at Tk 189.34 crore.
Panel mayors Shariful Islam Babu and Rajab Ali, and and Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin were, among others, present at the budget meeting.



