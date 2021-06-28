Under-construction bridge collapses at Kuakata

Video
Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, June 27: An under-construction bridge across the Dovashipara Canal at Ward No. 8 under Kuakata Municipality has collapsed on Sunday morning.
Kuakata Municipality's Engineer Mizanuzzaman said the concrete slab of the bridge was placed only 28 days back. The bridge collapsed sometime after loosening the centring by the contractor appointed workers on Sunday at about 9 am.
The tender for 20-meter long bridge was floated in 2019-2020 fiscal year. Deep Enterprise, a construction firm, was given work order for building the bridge. Tk 2.26 crore were allocated for construction of the bridge, which is scheduled to be completed by June 2021.
Locals alleged that the bridge was collapsed due to low quality construction materials used for construction.
"Hearing a huge sound at the bridge area on Sunday morning, we all rushed there and saw the entire bridge was lying on the canal after collapse. However, none was injured in the collapse," said Md Alauddin, a local villager.
He said the bridge might have collapsed as no pillar was built in the middle of the bridge.
A strong resentment is prevailing among the locals due to sudden collapse of the bridge before the completion of its construction.  
Omar Al Saddam Mal, another local inhabitant, said the contractor used low quality iron rod, stone and low quality cement and sand for the construction of the bridge. "The government should try them filing a case against them. Such irregularities in the government's development work cannot be accepted. Besides, lack of supervision and monitoring by the department concerned is also responsible for such a disaster," he said.
Locals also demanded exemplary punishment for the contractor.
Though the construction work of the bridge was awarded to Deep Enterprise officially, the proprietor of the firm sold the work order to one Mamun, owner of the Khan Traders.
Despite repeated attempts to contact Khan Trader's Director Al Mamun, his cell-phone was found switched off.
Kuakata Municipal mayor Anwar Hossain Howlader said the bridge collapsed due to the use of low quality construction materials.
He said the municipal authorities would file a case against the construction firm.


