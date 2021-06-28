Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, June 27: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district.

Deceased Nupur Ghatak, 16, was the daughter of Brajeshwar Ghatak, a resident of Boro Bashail Village under Rajihar Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Bashail High School in the area.

Local sources said Nupur drank poison on Friday afternoon following an altercation with the family members over trivial issues.

She was rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died at SBMCH on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.



