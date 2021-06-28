5 minor children drown in four districts

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Brahmanbaria and Barishal, in two days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Mim Akter, 6, daughter of Jabbar Mia of Bhanubil village, and Jabbar's brother-in-law Shuvo Ahmed, 8.

The incident took place in Kandigaon Village at around 2:30pm.

Local sources said Mim and Shuvo fell in a water body and went missing there.

Later, locals rescued them and took to a local clinic in Adampur, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.

Meanwhile, Jabbar Mia fall sick after hearing the death news of his daughter, and was admitted to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Iardous Hasan confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A two-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Akram Hossain, son of Md Salauddin of Islamganj Village under Patarihat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Akram fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it.

Patarihat Union Parishad Panel Chairman Shahjahan Master confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Samiul, son of Alamgir Mia of Mahiuddinnagar Village under Sultanpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Samiul fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Syed Ariful Islam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Roy, 3, son of Kamlesh Roy, a resident of Askar Village under Ratnapur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rudra fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







