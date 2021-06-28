Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

5 minor children drown in four districts

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Our Correspondents

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Brahmanbaria and Barishal, in two days.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased were identified as Mim Akter, 6, daughter of Jabbar Mia of Bhanubil village, and Jabbar's brother-in-law Shuvo Ahmed, 8.
The incident took place in Kandigaon Village at around 2:30pm.
Local sources said Mim and Shuvo fell in a water body and went missing there.
Later, locals rescued them and took to a local clinic in Adampur, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.
Meanwhile, Jabbar Mia fall sick after hearing the death news of his daughter, and was admitted to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Iardous Hasan confirmed the incident.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A two-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Akram Hossain, son of Md Salauddin of Islamganj Village under Patarihat Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Akram fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it.
Patarihat Union Parishad Panel Chairman Shahjahan Master confirmed the incident.
BRAHMANBARIA: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Samiul, son of Alamgir Mia of Mahiuddinnagar Village under Sultanpur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Samiul fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Syed Ariful Islam confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rudra Roy, 3, son of Kamlesh Roy, a resident of Askar Village under Ratnapur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rudra fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.
After searching, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCC approves Tk 1,080 cr budget for new FY
Under-construction bridge collapses at Kuakata
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
5 minor children drown in four districts
Fishermen want financial assistance at Singra
Human chain demands PCR lab in Pabna
Member of trafficking ring nabbed at Bauphal
Three elderly men killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft