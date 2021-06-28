Video
Monday, 28 June, 2021
Countryside

Fishermen want financial assistance at Singra

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Our Correspondent

NATORE, June 27:  Fishing families in Singra Upazila of the district are in dire strait of living.
They are in need of necessary assistance including financial support.
Demanding financial assistance from the government, they formed human chain in the upazila on Thursday at around 12pm. They said they cannot survive and cope with the pandemic situation.
This is the prime time for them to manage livelihood by fishing. But influential quarters are barring them from catching fish with Khora net, terming it harmful for fish.
They are demanding financial help and permission to continue fishing usually in river, beel and other water bodies.


