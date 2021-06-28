Human chain demands PCR lab in Pabna



A human chain was formed in front of Pabna Press Club in the town on Sunday, demanding immediate installation of PCR lab and ICU in Pabna General Hospital for identification of Covid-19 patients and their treatment. photo: observer

The speakers at the human chain threatened to besiege the hospital and the Department of Health in the district if their demand is not met in the next week. A memorandum was handed over to the deputy commissioner (DC) after the programme.

They said, the Covid-19 situation has turned worse in Pabna with new cases going up every day. Till Sunday, no initiative about the proposed PCR lab was taken.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Moniswar Chowdhury said, they have communicated with Dhaka office for PCR lab. Within two/three weeks, the PCR lab will be set up, he gave assurance.

DC Biswas Rashel Hossain said, measures in this regard will be taken very soon.



