Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Human chain demands PCR lab in Pabna

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Our Correspondent

A human chain was formed in front of Pabna Press Club in the town on Sunday, demanding immediate installation of PCR lab and ICU in Pabna General Hospital for identification of Covid-19 patients and their treatment. photo: observer

A human chain was formed in front of Pabna Press Club in the town on Sunday, demanding immediate installation of PCR lab and ICU in Pabna General Hospital for identification of Covid-19 patients and their treatment. photo: observer

PABNA, June 27:  In demand of installing ICU and PCR lab in Pabna General Hospital, a number of dwellers in the district town formed a human chain in front of  Pabna  Press Club  (PPC)  on Sunday at about 11:30 am.
 The speakers at the human chain threatened to besiege the hospital and the Department of Health in the district if their demand is not met in the next week. A memorandum was handed over to the deputy commissioner (DC) after the programme.
They said, the Covid-19 situation has turned worse in Pabna with new cases going up every day. Till Sunday, no initiative about the proposed PCR lab was taken.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Moniswar Chowdhury said, they have communicated with Dhaka office for PCR lab. Within two/three weeks, the PCR lab will be set up, he gave assurance.  
DC  Biswas Rashel Hossain said, measures in this regard will be taken very soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCC approves Tk 1,080 cr budget for new FY
Under-construction bridge collapses at Kuakata
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
5 minor children drown in four districts
Fishermen want financial assistance at Singra
Human chain demands PCR lab in Pabna
Member of trafficking ring nabbed at Bauphal
Three elderly men killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft