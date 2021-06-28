Member of trafficking ring nabbed at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, June 27: Police have arrested a female member of a human trafficking ring in Bauphal Upazila.

Runa Akter, 30, was arrested from Mandarban Village under Kachipara Union in the upazila at around 7am on Saturday.

Runa is a fugitive accused in a case filed with Paltan Police Station (PS) in the capital under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act.

Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal PS Al Mamun said on information a team of police led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shamim Hawladar arrested Runa from her maternal uncle's house.

It was learned that Runa is a member of an organized human trafficking ring. She used to smuggle women abroad from different parts of the country for long.







