Three elderly men killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three elderly men were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bogura, Chapainawabganj and Madaripur, on Saturday.

BOGURA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Humayun Ahmed, 65, a resident of Narayanganj District. He was a pickup van driver in profession.

Local sources said a Rangpur-bound truck and a pickup van were collided head-on in Baghopara area on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway at around 11am, which left the pickup van driver seriously injured.

Injured Humayun was rushed to TMSS Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man was killed as pickup van rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Afsar Ali, 60, son of late Mojibur Ali, a resident of Patharpuja Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a pickup van hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in front of Dhulaura Homeopathy College on the Rohanpur-Adda Road under Rahanpur Municipality in the morning, which left Afsar dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Sub-Inspector of Gomastapur PS Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An elderly man was killed and five others including his wife and daughter were injured in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa Mridha, 65, son of late Rob Mridha, a resident of Baherchar Khutubkati Village in Babuganj Upazila of Barishal.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden leguna (local vehicle) fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Bhandarikandi area in the morning, which left six of its passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mostafa dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

The injured including the deceased's wife and daughter are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Shibchar PS OC Md Mirajul Islam confirmed the incident.



