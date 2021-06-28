Man found dead in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, June 27: Police recovered the body of a man in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Miladunnabi, 38, son of Jahangir Alam. He lived in a rented house at Shanti Colony under Pahartali Ward in the upazila.

The deceased's brother said informed by locals, he found his brother's stabbed body in Hothath Colony area at around 4pm.

Later, police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Hathazari Circle) Md Shahadat Hossain and Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Hathazari Police Station Razib Sharma visited the scene.





