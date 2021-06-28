Video
Char Elali at Companyganj set to be eroded as severe erosion continues

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Our Correspondent

The photo shows river erosion in Char Elahi of Companiganj Upazila. photo: observer

COMPANYGANJ, NOAKHALI, June 27: Char Elahi Union of Companiganj Upazila in the district is set to be eroded entirely because erosion is continuing severely.
In the west of the union, thousands of acres of croplands, hundreds of fish enclosures, houses, mosques, education institutions like school, college and madrasa, and roads and culverts have got eroded. These were embedded by the Dakatia River and Chhoto Feni River.
Hundreds of people have turned destitute losing their houses and belongings. Locals demanded immediate cross-dam to resist the erosion. If it is not raised in a quick possible time, Char Elahi Board Office, Char Elahi Bazar, High School, and remaining all croplands, road-culverts and houses will be devoured within a short time. Locals said, Char Elahi will be erased from the map of Companyganj.
No. 5 Ward Member of the union Amin Ullah said, making the cross-dam rapidly has become the mass demand of Companyganj. Lease-holder of Closer  Ghat Azi Ullah said, earlier news on the erosion came into view through print and electronic media; but the government did not pay any heed to it at all.
"I demanded of local MP and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader for raising the cross-dam soon," he maintained.
Local journalist Md Helal Uddin said, "Char Elahi Union will just got erased from the map if the river erosion cannot be resisted quickly."
Locals expected some development after seeing canal-river dredging by the government in Noakhali. But their hopes got bogged down. The dredging project was closed just after raising an eyewash embankment that has been washed away. Now tidal water is reaching the stretching area of Char Elahi Bazar.


