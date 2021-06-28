Covid-19: 39 more people die, 1,362 more infected in 18 dists

A total of 39 more people died of and 1,362 others have been infected with the coronavirus in 18 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Noakhali and Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 28 more people died of and 1,202 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 52,167 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 981 including highest 240 in Khulna, followed by 189 in Kushtia, 133 in Jashore, 84 in Chuadanga, 83 in Jhenidah, 79 in Bagerhat, 66 in Satkhira, 42 in Meherpur, 40 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 14 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, a total of 28 fatalities were reported in eight districts of the division till 8 am on Sunday

Of the deceased, five are in Khulna and Bagerhat each, four in Kushtia, Narail and Jashore each, and two in Chuadanga, Jhenidah and Meherpur districts each.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increased compared to the previous day's figure on 848, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 36,615 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 490 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,599 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 52,468 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 37,209 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 424 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 5 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 299 were detected in Khulna, followed by 195 in Kushtia, 177 in Bagerhat, 135 in Jashore, 106 in Chuadanga, 90 in Jhenidah, 58 in Narail, 54 in Satkhira, 45 in Meherpur and 43 in Magura districts of the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total case are now stands at 14,632 in Khulna, 11,325 in Jashore, 7,184 in Kushtia, 3,994 in Jhenidah, 3,274 in Satkhira, 3,083 in Chuadanga, 3,059 in Bagerhat, 2,528 in Narail, 1,601 in Meherpur and 1,487 in Magura districts of the division.

BARISHAL: One more person died of coronavirus and seven others died with its symptoms in the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 298 here.

Of the newly deceased, seven people died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 150 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 17,018 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Basudev Kumar Das confirmed the information on Sunday.

Of the newly infected, 54 are in Barishal, seven in Patuakhali and Bhola each, 31 in Pirojpur, 17 in Barguna and 34 in Jhalokati districts.

The district-wise outbreak of the total virus cases is 7,569 in Barishal, 2,426 in Patuakhali, 2,025 in Bhola, 2,033 in Pirojpur, 1,377 in Barguna and 1,588 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, 14,826 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

NOAKHALI: Three more people died of novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 138 here.

Meanwhile, three more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 10,816 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said a total of 82 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where three people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 3.36 per cent.

Among the total infected, 7,410 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 68.51 per cent.

Currently, 45 are undergoing treatment at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila and 16 in isolation there.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Seven more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the total number of the virus cases rose to 1,270 in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said samples of 19 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, seven persons tested positive for the virus.

However, 1,185 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 38 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.





