Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:25 PM
In France’s military, Muslims find a tolerance that is elusive elsewhere

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

PARIS, Jun 27: Jean-Jacques, the Muslim chaplain prays at a mosque on a French Army base in southern Lebanon, June 18, 2021. In a nation wary of the growth of Islam, France's military has embraced and integrated its Muslim soldiers by facilitating their religious practice. (Diego Ibarra Sanchez/The New York Times)
Gathered in a small mosque on a French military base in southern Lebanon, six soldiers in uniform stood with their heads bowed as their imam led them in prayer next to a white wall with framed paintings of Quranic verses.
After praying together on a recent Friday, the French soldiers - five men and one woman - returned to their duties on the base, where they had recently celebrated Ramadan, sometimes breaking their fast with Christians. Back home in France, where Islam and its place in society form the fault lines of an increasingly fractured nation, practicing their religion was never this easy, they said. "The tolerance that we find in the armed forces, we don't find it outside," said 2nd Master Anouar, 31, who enlisted 10 years ago and who, in keeping with French military rules, could be identified only by his first name.
For the past two decades, as France's Muslim population has sought a greater role in the nation, officials have often tried to restrict Islam's public presence under an increasingly strict interpretation of French secularism, known as laicite.
A law aimed at the Muslim veil in 2004 banned the wearing of religious symbols in public schools, and prompted years of anguished debates over France's treatment of its Muslim population, Europe's largest. A new law against Islamism by President Emmanuel Macron is expected to strengthen government control over existing mosques and make it harder to build new ones.
But one major institution has gone in the opposite direction: the military.
The armed forces have carved out a place for Islam equal to France's more established faiths - by hewing to a more liberal interpretation of laicite. Imams became chaplains in 2005.    -Reuters







