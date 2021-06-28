Video
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:25 PM
7 die of Covid-19, 300 more infected in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 27: A total of 300 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24-hour till Sunday, climbing the number of infections to 57,670. The infection rate is 22.06 percent.
The daily new infection figure shows a slight enhanced compared to the previous day's figure of 216, but the recovery rate has been increasing continuously in the district in recent weeks," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chatogram, said. Among the infected patients 204 are from Chattogram city and 96 from different upazilas of the district. The health expert of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increasing corona infections here.  
With seven deaths on Saturday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 681, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.
"Among the reported fatalities, 468 were the residents of the port city and the rest 213 were from different upazilas of the district," he said,
Among the total 57,670 coronavirus infected people, 45,130 are the residents of the port city and the rest 12,540 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district, he continued.   
"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 48,915 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 131 more patients on Saturday," the health official said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 84.81.
A total of 6,420 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, he mentioned.



