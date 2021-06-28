Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ball in Serena's court at Wimbledon with rivals' fitness doubts

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

LONDON, JUNE 27: Serena Williams turns 40 on September 26 and the arrival of that landmark birthday will be all the sweeter if she has at last equalled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
The tennis legend could even hold the record outright if she wins both Wimbledon and the US Open but despite holding her own in the top 10, there is a fear that age is impacting on her powers.
A fourth round loss at the French Open to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina reflected this although clay would be her least preferred surface despite three Roland Garros titles.
However, her chances of an eighth Wimbledon crown have improved with the withdrawals of world number two Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep, who beat her in the 2019 final.
That was one of four Grand Slam finals Williams has played since she drew within one title of the controversial Court's record at the 2017 Australian Open.
Fellow American tennis legend Chris Evert believes Williams is still capable of winning at Wimbledon where she has been the losing finalist on her last two visits.
"Like Roger Federer I would give Serena a better chance at Wimbledon because the grass is perfect for her game," Evert told Eurosport prior to the French Open.
"On the grass, if Serena is fit and that serve is working then that's half of the match right there.
"She has that experience and flexibility."
Evert, though, concedes that like any great champion who appears vulnerable all her opponents suddenly entertain hopes of beating her.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
Ball in Serena's court at Wimbledon with rivals' fitness doubts
Prosecutors question Maradona's doctor in manslaughter probe
Denmark outclass Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Super subs fire Italy past Austria into Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Time to celebrate with "Mason"
Separate teams will ease pressure on India's cricketers, says Dravid
Lewis blasts Windies to eight-wicket win over South Africa


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft