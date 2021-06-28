Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Prosecutors question Maradona's doctor in manslaughter probe

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

BUENOS AIRES, JUNE 27: Argentine prosecutors will on Monday question Diego Maradona's personal physician, implicated with six other medical professionals in having neglected the ailing football icon in his final days.
The appearance of Leopoldo Luque, 39, will close a two-week process of interrogating the seven, who appeared one-by-one to state their case.
A judge will next decide whether to order a trial, in a process that could take years. The suspects risk between eight and 25 years in jail if found guilty.
The seven were placed under investigation for manslaughter after a board of experts looking into Maradona's death found he had received inadequate care and was abandoned to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period."
The sporting legend died of a heart attack last November at the age of 60, weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.
An investigation was opened following a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five children against neurosurgeon Luque, whom they blame for their father's deterioration after the operation.  
A panel of 20 medical experts convened by Argentina's public prosecutor said last month that Maradona's treatment was rife with "deficiencies and irregularities" and the medical team had left his survival "to fate."
The panel concluded he "would have had a better chance of survival" with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility.
Instead, he died alone in his bed in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood where he was receiving home care.  
- 'I did my best' -
Luque has repeatedly denied guilt, and recently said "I'm proud of what I did," to assist the patient, who he described as his friend.
"I did my best. I offered Diego everything I could: some things he accepted, others not," he said.
The doctor is seeking a dismissal of the case, and says Maradona had been depressed in his final days.
"I know that the (coronavirus) quarantine hit him very hard," Luque has said.  
He could on Monday decline to respond to questions and submit a written statement instead.
Last week, a lawyer for co-accused nurse Dahiana Madrid, 36, told prosecutors the doctors in charge had "killed Diego."
"In the end, there were many warning signs that Maradona was going to die, give or take a day. And none of the doctors did anything to prevent it," attorney Rodolfo Baque said at the time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
Ball in Serena's court at Wimbledon with rivals' fitness doubts
Prosecutors question Maradona's doctor in manslaughter probe
Denmark outclass Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Super subs fire Italy past Austria into Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Time to celebrate with "Mason"
Separate teams will ease pressure on India's cricketers, says Dravid
Lewis blasts Windies to eight-wicket win over South Africa


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft