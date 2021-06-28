Video
Time to celebrate with "Mason"

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
BIPIN DANI

Former New Zealand fast bowler Michael Mason was "surprised" when the Kane Wolliamnson-led New Zealand team named the ICC mace it won after winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final (against India at the Southampton) last week.
The 46-year-old ex-right arm fast bowler Mason is a builder by profession and is building new houses in Woodville, New Zealand.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone on Sunday morning, he said, 'Yes, I was surprised. I didn't know how to feel at the time but once I saw Trent Boult's interview I wasn't surprised my name came up".   
"They called me mase (not mace) when I played with the New Zealand boys. It (Mase) is short for Mason, that simple".
"I watched the match from my home in New Zealand", he added.
The mace was given a special business class seat in the plane when it travelled from Heathrow airport to Auckland airport.
"I suspect they didn't want it damaged and wanted to spend more time with it".
"I am yet to join the celebrations. The team and the trophy (mace) have a two-week quarantine in Auckland", he said.
The trophy has been retained in the hotel room of rating cricketer BJ Watling.
"I have already talked to Ross Taylor in his hotel room".  
"I enjoyed the Test match and the win more than the mace named after me", Mason signed off.






