Separate teams will ease pressure on India's cricketers, says Dravid

Home Sports

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

MUMBAI, JUNE 27: Rahul Dravid on Sunday said separate teams for different formats is a short-term solution to easing the pressure on India's cricketers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dravid, who has coached India A and Under-19 teams and is currently director at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), will travel with a second-string Indian side to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour starting next month in Colombo.
Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team in the island nation for three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals starting July 13 while the Test team led by Virat Kohli are in England for a five-match series in August-September.
"In the short term, this will ease the pressure on a lot of players. It's getting difficult for the same set of players to go through all the restrictions," Dravid told reporters in a pre-departure press conference.
"In the long term, it will need a lot more discussion."
Top international cricketers including Kohli have spoken about being "cooked" in bio-secure bubbles and quarantines during a series.
The Indian team, which includes a mix of experience and up-and-coming talent, are in Mumbai for a mandatory quarantine of 14 days and will depart for Sri Lanka on Monday.
"There are a lot of people in the squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the T20 World Cup," said the former captain.
"But the key goal for everyone in the squad is to try and win the series. Hopefully, people can get the opportunity to put in good performances in the course of winning the series, and knock (on) doors of selectors."
Host India, which has eased some lockdown restrictions in recent weeks as it emerges from a brutal surge in infections and deaths in April and May, is looking to shift the T20 World Cup to the United Arab Emirates in October-November.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which will finish the suspended Indian Premier League in the UAE in September-October, is expected to make a decision on T20's showpiece event in the coming days.     -AFP


