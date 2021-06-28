Spectator-less Dhaka Derby witnesses 1-1 draw



A moment of the Dhaka Derby between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani in Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Dhaka Derby is a prestigious match where the two top teams of once Dhaka League, Mohammedan and Abahani engaged. On Sunday, the two had engaged in the second leg of the league and played a draw. These two had a 2-2 draw in the first leg as well.

It was Cameroon striker Yassan Ouatching who pulled the black and white outfits ahead in the 30th minute with a good goal. But the sky blue battalion were able to make it even with a 41-minute goal of Haitian striker Kervens Fils Belfort.

Despite the fact that none of the rivals were going to give a champion fight in the league this year, the two had opportunities to be benefited to be in better positions for the second place. With the draw, they found no changes in the positions apart from colleting one point each.

After the match, Mohammedan was holding the fourth place with 29 points while Abahani was at the second place with 33 points. Both the opponents played 16 matches so far.

The Dhaka football matches had been failing to attract that much of spectators for a long while and these recent Corona-affected days were no different. With the decision to play the matches at closed-door venues also caused even more of colourless matches to be played nowadays. But the health security is not to be taken lightly as well.







