Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Spectator-less Dhaka Derby witnesses 1-1 draw

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Sports Reporter

A moment of the Dhaka Derby between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani in Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

A moment of the Dhaka Derby between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani in Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

The ongoing spectator-less closed-door Bangladesh Premier League football witnessed  a 1-1 draw in a Dhaka Derby on Sunday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Dhaka Derby is a prestigious match where the two top teams of once Dhaka League, Mohammedan and Abahani engaged. On Sunday, the two had engaged in the second leg of the league and played a draw. These two had a 2-2 draw in the first leg as well.  
It was Cameroon striker Yassan Ouatching who pulled the black and white outfits ahead in the 30th minute with a good goal. But the sky blue battalion were able to make it even with a 41-minute goal of Haitian striker Kervens Fils Belfort.
Despite the fact that none of the rivals were going to give a champion fight in the league this year, the two had opportunities to be benefited to be in better positions for the second place. With the draw, they found no changes in the positions apart from colleting one point each.
After the match, Mohammedan was holding the fourth place with 29 points while Abahani was at the second place with 33 points. Both the opponents played 16 matches so far.
The Dhaka football matches had been failing to attract that much of spectators for a long while and these recent Corona-affected days were no different. With the decision to play the matches at closed-door venues also caused even more of colourless matches to be played nowadays.  But the health security is not to be taken lightly as well.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
Ball in Serena's court at Wimbledon with rivals' fitness doubts
Prosecutors question Maradona's doctor in manslaughter probe
Denmark outclass Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Super subs fire Italy past Austria into Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Time to celebrate with "Mason"
Separate teams will ease pressure on India's cricketers, says Dravid
Lewis blasts Windies to eight-wicket win over South Africa


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft