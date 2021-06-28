RAB hauls new hallucinogenic drug, arrests 4 from Tejgaon

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four people and recovered Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and a "new drug" N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) drugs in a drive conducted in Tejgaon area of the capital on Saturday night.

The arrested were identified as Syed Moin Uddin Ahmed alias Shadab, 29, Abraham Zunayed Taher, 25, Swapnil Hossain, 22, and Simiyon Khandaker, 23.

Khandaker Saiful Alam, Commanding Officer of RAB-2, told a press briefing at the RAB Media Centre on Sunday that RAB has recovered 40 pieces of LSD blotting paper, 600mg of DMT and 82gm of cannabis from USA from their possession.

RAB Headquarters Intelligence and RAB 2 conducted a joint drive in the area to capture the suspects and recovered 40 pieces of LSD blotting paper, 600mg of DMT, and 62g of cannabis from the them," he said.

They also recovered equipment for taking the drugs, a mobile phone, money, and a digital scale.







