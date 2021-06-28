Khaleda is better than before, but needs treatment abroad: Fakhrul

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's physical condition has improved little but she needs advanced treatment abroad for her permanent recovery," said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP Secretary General said it at a press conference at BNP Gulshan office on Sunday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is suffering from heart, lung and kidney complications. That's why BNP has taken initiatives to ensure her advanced treatment abroad." While asked about Khaleda Zia's physical condition He replied, "Now she is feeling better."

Mentioning the lockdown as a joke BNP leader said, "The government has already announced another lockdown or shutdown for seven days. Through this, the government is making fun of the people of the country." "The lockdown has become completely ineffective due to incompetence and lack of accountability of the government," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "The lockdown can never be effective without providing financial and food assistance to the needy people around the country."

The BNP Secretary General also presented the decisions taken at BNP National Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Fakhrul Islam said, "The meeting of the standing committee had expressed concern over the spread of the 'delta variant' of coronavirus in the capital and border districts of the country."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is a serious shortage of emergency medical supplies and life-saving medicines in government and healthcare institutions. Most of the emergency medical supplies at the capital's central pharmacy are almost exhausted."

"The government cannot arrange Remdesivir injection, corona testing kit, ventilator and high flow nasal cannula for the people. Also the amount of ICU bed, oxygen, concentrator oxygen cylinder is extremely inadequate." Fakhrul Islam alleged and said, "But the Health Ministry was lying to the nation that it had all the arrangements."

Claiming that there is no problem in the leadership of the BNP, Mirza Fakhrul said at the press conference that 'the party is stronger than before and under the leadership of Tareq Rahman, BNP is more united than any time.'



