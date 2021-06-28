Video
Home Back Page

Illegal BCL occupancy: 10 rooms of 2 DU halls sealed

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

After repeatedly informing the Dhaka University authorities about illegal stay of Bangladesh Chhatra League men at the residential halls of the university amid the closure, an operation was carried out on Saturday night.
Dhaka University proctorial body and Shahbagh Police Station jointly conducted the operation.
The leaders and activists who were staying at the halls ran away, learning about the operation before.
Having proof of their staying at the halls, the authorities sealed at least 10 rooms of Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall and Salimullah Muslim Hall.
However, the administration could not catch anyone red handed. Three of the sealed rooms are of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall and the seven others are of Salimullah Muslim Hall.
Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani told The Daily Observer, "I conducted the raid on two halls. At least 10 rooms of the two halls have been sealed as I got signs of their presence. The lights were on. And a student was found in Salimullah Muslim hall at midnight. The provost has been asked to take action against him."
He further said immediate action will be taken against those who stay at halls illegally breaking the rules of the university as soon as being informed.


