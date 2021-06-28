What’s holding back ‘Golden Bag’



Dr Mubarak Ahmed Akhand, the inventor of the bio-degradable sheets made from jute fibre.

In 2016, Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan, an eminent scientist of the country, former Director General of the Atomic Energy Commission and Scientific Adviser of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), invented the jute-made polythene sheet and the bag made from the bio-degradable polythene has been named 'Golden Bag'.

On April 7, 2019, a pilot project 'undertaking further research activities for production of golden bag from jute' by the Ministry of Textile and Jute which is implemented by BJMC. The Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund, a government trust-from the national budget to help communities recover and become resilient to climate change impacts-allocated Tk 10 crore for the project. The project was approved for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Now, the golden bags are being produced at Latif Bawani Jute Mills, a Government Jute Mills on the west bank of Shitalakshya River at Demra in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, time period of the project has expired. A limited amount of bags can be produced now. In this case, the project has been extended for one year.

However, to produce the bag, sheets are made by extracting cellulose from jute and then the bag is made from the sheets. The inventor claims that polythene bags made from jute are more effective than conventional polythene bags. This polythene bag easily mixes with the soil after using it. In addition it works as fertilizer in the soil. These polythene bags have huge potentials for export. Several countries, including Australia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, have already expressed interest in importing the golden bag.

Meanwhile, the market has been flooded with banned polythene due to lack of reliable alternatives. After 2002, for sometimes the polythene bag was temporary stopped but now the bag is back in the market again. Kitchen markets, grocery stores, shopping malls all are using polythene bags and the use of the imperishable bags are increasing day by day which is very harmful for the environment.

Like the rest of the world, Bangladesh is also worried about polythene pollution. Polythene is identified as one of the causes of water logging in cities.

However, in the list made by the Earth Day Network in 2018, out of 193 countries, Bangladesh ranks 10th in the world in the production of polythene and plastic waste.

The report titled 'Plastic Pollution Premier and Action Toolkit' said that due to lack of proper management, 790,000 tonnes of polythene waste is deposited in Bangladesh every year. In Bangladesh, a person generates 430 grams of waste daily, of this, 8.0 per cent or about 35 grams of plastic waste. That means a person produces about 13 kg of plastic wastes in a year.

In this situation, perishable jute-made bag were considered a reliable alternative to polythene. Before coming to the market commercially, the bag had received response from home and abroad.

What’s holding back ‘Golden Bag’

At present several thousand bags are being produced by operating manual machine on a daily basis but the target of the pilot project was to produce one lakh bags in a day which was not possible due to the lack of automatic bag sealing machines.

Muhammed Forruq Rahman, Manager-Research and Advocacy of Network on Climate Change in, Bangladesh (NCC',B), said, "While environmentally harmful polythene bags have become a cause of concern for Bangladesh as around the world, then this bio-degradable jute-made bag will help reduce the world's environmental pollution in Bangladesh. In the interest of maintaining a liveable environment, the use of 'Golden Bags' instead of harmful polythene bags can go into commercial production on a large scale and will be able to occupy the world market as well as it will protect our environment. In this case, more awareness needs to be created among the people about the bad effect of using polythene bags and good effects of jute-made 'Golden Bags'."

Scientist Mubarak Ahmed Khan, Scientific Advisor of the project, said, "If it gets patronage from both the government and the private sector, it will be able to go into commercial production very soon. More investment is needed to make the golden bag available in the market, in addition to large government allocations, private entrepreneurs are also needed." "Though the target of the pilot project was to produce one lakh bags in a day but due to the lack of automatic bag sealing machines now 90,000 bags are being produced by operating manual machine in a day. If local entrepreneurs invest, it will be possible to go for mass production," he added. Md Abdur Rauf, Chairman of BJMC, said, "The pilot project has been extended one year as the project was stuck for a year of 2020 and that time BJMC's mills were also closed as far as the government restriction due to coronavirus pandemic and all government mills were closed during the lockdown period and that's why the project didn't complete within the designated time."

However, "Now all mills are open and the work is going on well. At present, the main hindrance to bringing the golden bags to the market on a commercial basis is the lack of an automated bag sealing machine. We are discussing with Germany and Japan to make a customized machine for this purpose but due to coronavirus pandemic we are not visiting these country and that is why it is now stuck at this stage," added Abdur Rauf.







