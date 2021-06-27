Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Business

Banking Event

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Banking Event

Banking Event

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Omar Faruk Khan flanked by other officials inaugurating a Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) at Tajmahal Tower, Chawk Mugaltuli in the capital recently. Clients will  get instant cash deposit and withdrawal facilities through this CRM. Its facilities will also include fund transfer to other Bank's card or account, credit card and utility bill payment, mobile recharge, cash out from mCash and cash by code service, cheque book and stop payment request, 7 days and positive pay notice for cash withdrawal.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SJIBL holds its 809th EC meeting
AB Bank inaugurates ACS service
‘Workers nutrition key to sustainability of RMG industries’
Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour
EU reaches deal on major farm subsidy overhaul
‘Training, capital to make BD women not only self reliant, but also employers’
Business Event


Latest News
Denmark thrash Wales to reach Euro quarters
England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft