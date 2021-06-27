Banking Event

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Omar Faruk Khan flanked by other officials inaugurating a Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) at Tajmahal Tower, Chawk Mugaltuli in the capital recently. Clients will get instant cash deposit and withdrawal facilities through this CRM. Its facilities will also include fund transfer to other Bank's card or account, credit card and utility bill payment, mobile recharge, cash out from mCash and cash by code service, cheque book and stop payment request, 7 days and positive pay notice for cash withdrawal.