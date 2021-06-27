SJIBL holds its 809th EC meeting

The 809th meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) held recently at Corporate Head Office of the Bank maintaining proper hygiene and social distance.

The meeting was presided by Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Director of the Bank and Member of Executive Committee (EC). The committee members discussed various issue related to investment in different sector.

Others Directors and member of the Committee include Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed and Akkas Uddin Mollah. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid attended as Special Invited Guest, the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.

